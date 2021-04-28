Delhi Capitals are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next assignment in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29). Both teams have made contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, and it would be interesting to see who emerges victorious here. While Delhi Capitals are third in the team standings with four wins in six outings, KKR have won just two of their first six games and are placed at the fifth position. Notably, this will be KKR and DC’s first game in Ahmedabad this season. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

Although the Delhi Capitals opener scored just six in his last outing against RCB, he would back himself to shine against KKR given his stellar form in IPL 2021. With 265 runs in six games, Dhawan is already the highest run-scorer this season, and the southpaw would be raring to play another impact knock. All these factors make Dhawan an ideal captain of your fantasy team.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been impressive in his couple of outings this season and is a safe option for the vice-captain slot. With the Ahmedabad track favouring the spinners and KKR’s middle-order not doing well, the left-arm spinner will all, but likely bowl an economical spell, and the wickets will be a bonus. Not to forget, the southpaw can contribute with his big-hitting as well.

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

DC Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan

KKR Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna

