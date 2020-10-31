With three spots for Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) playoffs left, Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai have already qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs and will be looking to consolidate their position on the top of the IPL 2020 points table. Delhi, on the other hand, have seen decline in form of late and will be hoping to bounce back. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs MI IPL 2020 live streaming online, live telecast and match score updates on TV. IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: Six Teams Battle It Out for Three Places, Here’s What RCB, DC, KXIP, RR, KKR and SRH Need to Do to Qualify for Final Four.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed on the third spot on the IPL 2020 points table and need one win from two matches to confirm their place in the final four. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have lost three consecutive games and that’s something to worry about for the team management.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the 51st match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 19, 2020 (Monday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss at 03:00 pm IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the DC vs MI, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the DC vs MI game for its online fans in India.

