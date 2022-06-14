Nepal will face Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. The clash will be played at the Moosa Stadium in Texas on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) at 09:00 PM IST. FanCode will stream the game live for fans in India. ICC TV will also provide the streaming of the game.
🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨
🇳🇵NEPAL vs OMAN 🇴🇲
⏰️ Time: 9:15 PM (Nepali Time)
🏟 Venue: Moosa Cricket Stadium #NEPvsOMN #CWCL2 #SandeepLamichhane #Cricket pic.twitter.com/EY026O374g
— Sports Lab (@NCTheroes) June 14, 2022
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).