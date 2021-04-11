Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2021 journey against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH vs KKR clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). This will be the third game this season and teams chasing have been victorious in the opening matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both sides had contrasting IPL 2020 as Sunrisers Hyderabad despite several difficulties managed to make it to the later round of the playoffs but were defeated ahead of the finals. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders were inconsistent as finished below the top four spots in the table and will be hoping for a positive outcome in their opening game of IPL 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders Sweat it Out in the Nets Ahead of Their IPL 2021 Game Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH vs KKR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the SRH vs KKR match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the SRH vs KKR game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).