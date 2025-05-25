Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League 2025 season league stages are about to get over before we head towards the much-awaited playoffs. Four teams have already booked their place in the next round of the ongoing tournament. In match No. 68 of season 18, Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match is being held at the neutral venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Meanwhile, you can check the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match scorecard here. Both teams are playing their last match in the IPL 2025 season. Sunrisers and Knight Riders will look to finish their campaign on a positive note. SRH vs KKR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH began their campaign on a positive note, dismantling the Rajasthan Royals in a record-breaking match. However, they lost their momentum, and the opponents' came up with sharp strategies to blunt SRH's firepower. Their bowling didn't go well as they find themselves in the lower half of the IPL 2025 standings.

In contrast, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR didn't have much else to show this season apart from their spin prowess. The big-ticket signing of Venkatesh Iyer was a bold move that hasn't worked this season. Kolkata batters are struggling against the opponents' spin bowling attack, which has made it tough to score runs in the middle overs. Their bowling hasn't done badly, but their batting issues proved to be critical.

With the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, SRH batters will once again back themselves on a surface which offers strokeplay. The shorter boundaries in Delhi might make the Kolkata bowlers' task tough against the SRH batters. It is expected to be a high-scoring, thrilling contest. SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Sign Off With Consolation Win.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey