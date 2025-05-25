Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in a bid to sign off from IPL 2025 on a high. Finalists last year, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have had campaigns that they could have done better, but instead, failed to capitalise on the big moments. Pat Cummins has failed to recreate the magic he did last year as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, plagued by inconsistency, especially by their star players, find themselves in the lower half of the IPL 2025 points table. The explosive pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, which fired all guns blazing last year, has failed to get going this time around and so has Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling, which has lacked teeth despite the presence of stalwarts like Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Dent Their Chances for Top-Two Finish With Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who won against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year, too have had agonising losses in IPL 2025, contests which they could have won easily. Against Punjab Kings, the three-time champions failed to chase down a meagre 112 and against Lucknow Super Giants, they fell short by just four runs despite a roaring start by the openers. KKR's Rs 23.75 crore purchase- Venkatesh Iyer' has had a dilemma with his batting position and apart from a few individual performers, the team has been pretty disappointing this year. On the bowling front, the pacers have had lacked sting without the experience of a star overseas fast bowler and Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy too have blown hot and cold. KKR will look to sign off on a high and hope to bounce back stronger next year. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

When is SRH vs KKR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 68 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25. The SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of SRH vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to put on a good show, but it is likely that Ajinkya Rahane and his team will come out on top.

