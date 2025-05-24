SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will witness the blockbuster clash on Sunday, May 25. Both teams are already out of the IPL 2025 season. Sunrisers hold the eighth spot in the points table. Defending champions, on the other hand, are positioned just above in seventh place. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 47 runs and will look to end their struggling campaign on a winning note when they face Kolkata. In contrast, defending champions had their previous game against the same opponent, which was washed out due to rain. Both sides have faced each other 269 times in IPL history. Kolkata have an upper hand with 20 victories, whereas Sunrisers have secured nine wins till now. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SRH vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Travis Head (SRH), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR)

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (SRH), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Eshan Malinga (SRH)

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Abhishek Sharma (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc). SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Sign Off With Consolation Win.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Travis Head (SRH), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Eshan Malinga (SRH)

