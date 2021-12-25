India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the latest round of fixtures in Group A of the Under 19 Asia Cup 2021. The IND U19 vs PAK U19 clash will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground No.2 on December 25, 2021 (Saturday) and both teams will aim to build on their winning start to the competition. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score updates of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 cricket match at the 2021 U19 Aisa Cup. India U19 vs Pakistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online.

India made a sensational start to their U19 Aisa Cup 2021 campaign as they defeated UAE with a hefty margin of 154 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan also made a winning start to the competition, better Afghanistan by four wickets in their encounter. India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Key Players to Watch Out for in IND U19 vs PAK U19.

Now the two teams look to build on that winning start and get one over their arch-rivals as they look to emerge from the encounter as the outright leaders in Group A while also putting them in pole position to qualify for the next round of the competition.

However, the recent history of the fixture has been fairly one-sided as India have dominated their rivals, winning the last five matches between the two teams at the U19 level. Both teams boast a plethora of talent in their ranks which will make for an exciting encounter.