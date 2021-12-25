25 Dec, 11:25 (IST)

Wickets! Zeeshan Zameer continues to make inroads for Pakistan as he dismisses Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed in consecutive deliveries on his second over. India are in huge trouble at the moment.

25 Dec, 11:09 (IST)

Wicket! Zeeshan Zameer strikes in the very first over of the game as he dismisses Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The Indian opener departs for a duck as he is caught by Haseebullah.

25 Dec, 10:59 (IST)

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in Dubai.Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah(w), Qasim Akram(c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais AliIndia U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav(w), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

25 Dec, 10:55 (IST)

Welcome to our live coverage of the U19 Aisa Cup 2021 clash between rivals India and Pakistan from Dubai. Both teams won their opening game and are aiming to build on that result.

India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the latest round of fixtures in Group A of the Under 19 Asia Cup 2021. The  IND U19 vs PAK U19 clash will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground No.2 on December 25, 2021 (Saturday) and both teams will aim to build on their winning start to the competition. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score updates of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 cricket match at the 2021 U19 Aisa Cup. India U19 vs Pakistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online.

India made a sensational start to their U19 Aisa Cup 2021 campaign as they defeated UAE with a hefty margin of 154 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan also made a winning start to the competition, better Afghanistan by four wickets in their encounter. India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Key Players to Watch Out for in IND U19 vs PAK U19.

Now the two teams look to build on that winning start and get one over their arch-rivals as they look to emerge from the encounter as the outright leaders in Group A while also putting them in pole position to qualify for the next round of the competition.

However, the recent history of the fixture has been fairly one-sided as India have dominated their rivals, winning the last five matches between the two teams at the U19 level. Both teams boast a plethora of talent in their ranks which will make for an exciting encounter.