The Indian women's cricket team will look to extend their dominant run as they face the Sri Lanka women's cricket team in the fourth T20I of the five-match IND-W vs SL-W series on Sunday, December 28. Having already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead, the hosts head into the clash at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to keep their unbeaten record. When is IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview.

Following a clinical eight-wicket victory in the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has shown superior form in all departments. For Sri Lanka, the match offers a crucial opportunity for captain Chamari Athapaththu and her squad to find rhythm and salvage pride before the series concludes.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 Date Sunday, Dec 28 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Network (live telecast) and JioHotstar (live streaming)

When is India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, December 28. The IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, and start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. For the IND-W vs SL-W 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down. Harmanpreet Overtakes Meg Lanning's Record of Most WT20I Wins as Captain, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I 2025 Match?

JioStar holds digital rights of IND-W vs SL-W 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the Jio Hotstar mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee.

