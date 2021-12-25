India U19 team will take on Pakistan U19 in the latest round of fixtures at the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021. The IND U19 vs PAK U19 clash will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on December 25, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams made a winning start to the competition and will be aiming to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Asia Cup 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Key Players to Watch Out for in IND U19 vs PAK U19.

India were brilliant in their opening group stage encounter against UAE as they exerted their dominance, emerging victorious by a huge margin of 154 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan themselves had a great outing, trumping Afghanistan by four wickets. Now both teams will once again renew the rivalry at the U19 stage and will aim for a win to emerge as the outright leaders of Group A of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

When is India U19 vs Pakistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2021 match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on December 25, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 AM local time.

Where To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of U19 Asia Cup 2021 in India, hence fans will not be able to catch the live-action of the India vs Pakistan match on their TV sets. Star Sports would telecast only the final match.

How To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+Hotstar would provide live streaming of only the final match of the tournament. However, fans can tune into the Asian Cricket Council YouTibe page as they can likely stream the IND U19 vs PAK U19 clash live on their channel.

