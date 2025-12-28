India Women National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Having already pocketed the five-match series by Women in Blue, India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take on each other in the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 with different approaches. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This match serves as a chance for fringe players to stake their claim for a regular spot ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, allowing team management to fine-tune their best India Women XI.

So far, India's late-middle order has been untested, so one could see a shuffled batting line-up, and a few key bowlers rested, giving others some much-needed match-time in the middle. For Sri Lanka, the remaining two T20Is are all about settling down an XI that works as a well-oiled machine. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side has failed to put up a fight in the series thus far, seriously putting their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 preparation in jeopardy.

Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani