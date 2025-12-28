India Women have taken a 4-0 lead, winning the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 by 30 runs, where Sri Lanka women looked in the match until Harini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu remained in the middle. Vaishnavi Sharma and Arundhati Reddy were the standout bowlers for India, claiming two wickets apiece.
Vaishnavi Sharma has been India's main bowler, with the spinner claiming two wickets, including the crucial wicket of Chamari Athapaththu. Athapaththu kept Sri Lanka women in the hunt, scoring 52 off 37.
After a solid start, Sri Lanka have somewhat faltered since the fall of Hasini Perera, who took India's bowling apart, scoring a brisk 20-ball 33. Arundhati Reddy managed to dismiss Perera, who mistimed the lofted shot. Hasini Perera c Harmanpreet Kaur b Arundhati Reddy 33(20)
The dew has made life difficult for Indian bowlers, with pacers or spinners barely getting any grip. Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera have added 50 runs in no time, making this the first 50+ stand for any wicket in this IND-W vs SL-W T20I 2025 series.
Sri Lankan women face an uphill task of chasing down 222. A factor that will go in Sri Lanka's favour is the dew, which will make bowling tough. Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera have managed to give the visitors a steady start, adding 29 runs in the first two overs.
Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur have ended India's innings with a flourish. Ghosh, in particular, scored a brisk 40* off 16 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes. Ghosh and Kaur (16*) added 53 runs in merely 23 balls, helping India Women score a massive 221-run total.
OUT! Malsha Shehani removes Smriti Mandhana, who misses out on her second T20I hundred by 20 runs. Mandhana went for the expansive sweepshot, but managed to top-edge the ball towards the backward square leg for a simple catch. Smriti c Imesha Dulani b Malsha Shehani 80(48)
OUT! Looking to up the ante in the final five overs, Shafali Verma has given her wicket away, missing out on her maiden T20I ton by 21 runs. This is the first time in this series that Verma has gotten out. Shafali Verma c and b Nimasha Madushani 79(46)
150! Sri Lanka bowlers have looked hapless in the middle against Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who have added 150 runs for the first wicket. This is the highest partnership for any wicket for India in WT20Is. Both players look set to reach their hundred.
FIFTY! Smriti Mandhana has reached her 32nd fifty in international T20Is, taking 35 balls to reach the landmark. Mandhana's innings has so far included eight fours and one six, while adding 100+ runs for the first wicket with Shafali Verma.
India Women National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Having already pocketed the five-match series by Women in Blue, India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take on each other in the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 with different approaches. This match serves as a chance for fringe players to stake their claim for a regular spot ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, allowing team management to fine-tune their best India Women XI.
So far, India's late-middle order has been untested, so one could see a shuffled batting line-up, and a few key bowlers rested, giving others some much-needed match-time in the middle. For Sri Lanka, the remaining two T20Is are all about settling down an XI that works as a well-oiled machine. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side has failed to put up a fight in the series thus far, seriously putting their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 preparation in jeopardy.
Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini.
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani