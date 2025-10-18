India and Australia will lock horns in what promises to be a cracker of a three-match IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, which starts with the first match at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19. The India National Cricket Team will witness the dawn of a new era in ODI cricket under Shubman Gill's captaincy as the Men in Blue gear up to battle the Aussies in their own backyard, a series which will be watched by a legion of fans across the globe. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their much-awaited return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year and how they fare will be for all to see. When is IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview

India and Australia will meet for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final when the Men in Blue, then led by Rohit Sharma had emerged victorious, eventually going on to win the title. But will rain play spoilsport as two of world cricket's biggest teams battle each other? How will the Perth weather behave for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Read below to find out.

Perth Weather Live Updates for IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025

Perth Weather Forecast for IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Perth Weather Forecast (Source: Accuweather)

Well, unfortunately, there looms a rain threat over the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 in Perth. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 starts at 11:30 AM local time, which is 9:00 AM in IST (Indian Standard Time) and the weather forecast for that time suggests rainfall with the sky being cloudy. Thus, it will not be surprising if the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 witnesses multiple stoppages due to rain in Perth. The temperature is also set to be on the lower side, hovering between 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?

Optus Stadium Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025

The pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth could turn out to be a tough one for batters, with bowlers likely to gain a lot of swing and bounce. Playing shots earlier on might not be the easiest thing to do and the team which bats first on this track might be content with a score in the region of 270-280, which could prove to be challenging. However, given the quality both teams possess, anything less than 300 might also not be enough. Interestingly, Australia have had three matches so far at the Optus Stadium in Perth and are yet to win at this venue. Will that streak continue, or will Australia finally get off the mark at the Optus Stadium?

