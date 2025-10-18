The time for talk is done and now, the action will take centre-stage as India and Australia lock horns in what promises to be a thrilling three-match IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. India and Australia, needless to say, are two of the biggest teams in modern-day cricket and hence this showdown is of epic proportions as both sides aim to gain bragging rights in the 50-over format. India and Australia's last ODI was way back at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when the Men in Blue, then led by Rohit Sharma, had come out on top, defeating the Aussies led by Steve Smith to enter the final and eventually win the title. Virat Kohli's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

That victory did soothe a bit of pain which Team India and its fans had endured after being beaten in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. Well, it is now time to look forward into the future and India and Australia are set to another glorious chapter in their historic cricketing rivalry with the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is set to be a crucial one for a number of reasons--one, it will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as ODI captain and he will have a big task on his shoulders as he captains the Men in Blue Down Under. India will witness the start of a new era in ODIs under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Two, the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will mark the return of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. The two stalwarts haven't worn the Team India jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 success earlier this year and fans will look forward to witnessing two of not just India's but also world cricket's white-ball greats do their thing Down Under, once again. Australia, on the other hand, will be captained by Mitchell Marsh with Pat Cummins still recovering from a lower back stress injury. The Aussies have a pretty formidable line-up with names like Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and also Josh Hazlewood and thus, the India vs Australia battle is set to be a mouth-watering one! India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?

When is IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 is on Sunday, October 19. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 set to be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in ODI Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team have faced each for a total of 152 times in ODI cricket. Australia have the upper hand when it comes to Head-to-Head records, winning 84 matches while India have had 58 wins so far. A total of 10 matches have ended in a no result. India and Australia have played 54 ODIs in Australia, out of which the Aussies have won 38 matches while India have had 14 wins. Two matches have ended in a no result. Another interesting stat-Australia are yet to win a match at the Perth Stadium, losing on all three occasions so far! Rohit Sharma's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Who Are the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Travis Head Rohit Sharma Mitchell Starc

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett/Nathan Ellis

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).