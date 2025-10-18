India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025: The highly anticipated India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team gets underway from October 19, with a three-match One-Day International series beginning with IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at Perth Stadium, commencing at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 fantasy prediction below. Virat Kohli's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025

This IND vs AUS ODI series 2025 marks the return of India's two most prolific batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be in action for Men in Blue after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, having taken retirement from Test and T20I. This marks a change of guard for India in ODIs, with Shubman Gill taking over captaincy from Sharma, who will lead a young, robust squad, with veterans like Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, and Siraj.

Meanwhile, Australia will be captained by Mitchell Marsh, who will lead in the absence of Pat Cummins. Marsh, too, will have a squad with a blend of old and new faces, which makes the IND vs AUS ODI series quite mouth-watering. Several changes in Australia's squad are due to injuries to players. Rohit Sharma's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Matthew Short (AUS)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match?

With a few key players missing in the squad for the first IND vs AUS ODI for Australia, India look favourites to win the contest and take an early lead in the three-match series. Australian bowlers will look to capitalise on the Indian middle-order's lack of match-time coming into the IND vs AUS ODI series 2025. Expect a close contest, with India coming out the victors at Perth Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).