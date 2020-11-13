After some mind-boggling action in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Indian cricket stars will be back on national duty as they’ll lock horns with Australia in a full-fledged tour. The two-month-long tour comprises of three T20Is, ODIs and four Test matches, starting from November 27. For the preparation of the series, the Indian team landed Sydney on Thursday (November 12) and underwent the mandatory quarantine period before starting practice. Upon their arrival down under, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and many other Indian cricketers were clicked with their families. The official Instagram page of the Indian Cricket Team shared their pictures. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, players had to follow additional rules and regulations to adapt themselves in the new normal. While taking flight for Australia, all the players were seen wearing customised PPE kits and masks amid health concerns. Nevertheless, the players were granted permission to be with their families during the isolation period. “We have our army of little ones to help us breeze through the quarantine. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,” the photos were captioned on Instagram. Ahead of India's Tour of Australia 2020-21, Here's a Recap of How Indian Cricket Team Fared in Their Last Bilateral Series Down Under.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s men must be high on confidence as they have pleasant memories from their last assignment down under. While the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie, India won the ODI and Test series 2-1. Nevertheless, they must not forget that Steve Smith and David Warner didn’t participate in that series. Hence, the competition will indeed be more challenging this time around.

Notably, Rohit Sharma – who sustained a hamstring injury in IPL 2020 – has been rested for the ODI and T20I series while expectant father Virat Kohli will return to India after the conclusion of the first Test.

