India and Australia take on each other in the final of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will take place at The Oval in London, England and the world will get its second Test champion. New Zealand won the inaugural trophy after defeating India in the summit clash in 2021. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More You Need To Know About India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

Having met earlier this year, India and Australia add another chapter in their Test rivalry as they face each other in a game that is now the pinnacle of Test cricket. Team India will be playing their second final and will be hoping to clinch the trophy this time around after having missed against New Zealand.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alex Carey (AUS) is certain to feature in this fixture and is a safe bet for as wicket-keeper.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Usman Khwaja (AUS) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. Dinesh Karthik Shares Pictures of Oval Pitch Two Days Ahead of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Cameron Green (AUS) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Pat Cummins (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Alex Carey (AUS), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Usman Khwaja (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Cameron Green (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS).

Steve Smith (AUS) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Virat Kohli (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

