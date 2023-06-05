Dinesh Karthik shared pictures of the pitch which would be used for the World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia. The pitch had a lot of grass on it which would be encouraging for the fast bowlers of both sides. While sharing pictures, he wrote, "Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like. What is your playing XI gonna be?" Team India Headshots in New Jersey: Indian Cricket Team Players’ Photoshoot Ahead of WTC 2023 Final vs Australia (See Pics).

Dinesh Karthik Shares Pictures of Pitch for WTC Final

Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like 🔎 What is your playing XI gonna be? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wLyYHr4vcy — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 5, 2023

