Australia captain Steve Smith has won the toss and his team will bat first in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India. India take on Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The intense rivalry will reignite, this time with a spot in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at stake. Two years ago, it was the Australia national cricket team that broke the hearts of a million Indians as they beat India in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report

#SteveSmith has won the toss & Australia will bat first!



Who will reign supreme in this #ToughestRivalry?



📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar : https://t.co/B3oHCeWFge#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvAUS | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 &… pic.twitter.com/ZWFQzjbqKu— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2025

There have been two changes made to the Australia playing XI. Cooper Connolly, who replaced the injured Matt Short in the Australia national cricket team squad, has been included and so has Tanveer Sangha, at the expense of Spencer Johnson. India, on the other hand, have gone unchanged from the team that beat New Zealand. For India, Shreyas Iyer (150), Shubman Gill (149) and Virat Kohli (133) have been the highest run-scorers in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the bowling front, it has been Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav--all of whom have scalped five wickets each. Josh Inglis is Australia's highest run-scorer after he smashed a sensational 120 against England and with the ball, it has been Ben Dwarshuis, who has been the team's best, with six wickets in two matches. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

India were tipped as a pre-tournament favourite and the Men in Blue have lived up to that tag big time. Rohit Sharma and his men have made the most of the conditions in Dubai and dictated proceedings in all their three Group A matches especially with the ball in hand. Australia on the other hand, have done well even without their star pace-bowling troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Australia made a massive statement early by pulling off an incredible run chase against England, the highest in the history of ICC men's ODI tournaments.

India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Playing XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).