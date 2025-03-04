India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: A much-awaited showdown is on the cards as India take on Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 4. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Both teams have been superb and now, it is time to decide which of these two sides will make it to the final that is slated to take place on March 9. Avenging the loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final is likely to be on the minds of the India national cricket team players and fans while Australia would once again look to prove why they are such a dominant side when it comes to ICC tournaments. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India have been superb in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far, winning all Group A matches. Australia on the other hand, beat England emphatically before rain played spoilsport in their next two matches in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue have utilised their spin-heavy approach well in Dubai and their spin-heavy approach has paid off, especially the ploy of playing four spinners against New Zealand. Australia meanwhile have named a smart replacement in Cooper Connolly, who came in for the injured Matthew Short. Who will come out on top today? Will India avenge their loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup or would Australia come out on top once again? IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Australia National Cricket Team: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly