India (IND) will square off with Bangladesh (BAN) in the second Test of the ongoing two-match series starting from Thursday, December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The scheduled starting time of the Test match is 09:00 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs BAN 2nd Test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Ruled Out of Second Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's Test match win drought against India continues as visitors registered a 188 run victory in the first Test. Hosts failed to put pressure on opponents at any given time throughout the first Test and never appeared controlling the game with either of the bat or ball. Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav have been the two standout performers for India in the first Test. Overall performance with both bat and ball has been satisfactory from Indian side in the first Test with little concern regarding the form of senior players Virat Kohli and skipper KL Rahul looming. Another Test win for India in this series will put the men in blue in a good position to level up in the world Test championship rankings and increase their chances to make into the final.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant (IND), Litton Das (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND),Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Virat Kohli (IND),Shreyas Iyer (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Taijul Islam (BAN) could form the bowling attack.

Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

