India sealed the series with a 49-run win over England in the 2nd T20I match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. It was a sensational all-round performance by the visiting team as the hosts once again failed to put up any kind of resistance. The Men in Blue remain undefeated against the Three Lions in a T20I series consisting of three games or more. Virat Kohli Dismissal Video: Former Captain Falls Cheaply Again, Fans React.

After being asked to bat first, India continued their aggressive approach to the game and got to a blistering start. Despite losing wickets in the middle stages, they were able to post an above par score on the board. In reply, England were unable to match the visitors' intensity and fell to yet another defeat.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights

# India registered a fourth successive T20I series win against England

# England have never defeated India in a T20I series consisting of three or more games

# Rohit Sharma has now won 14 consecutive T20I games as a captain

# Richard Gleeson made his T20I debut for England

# Rohit Sharma became Richard Gleeson’s maiden T20I Wicket

# Richard Gleeson (3/15) registered the second-best figures by an English bowler on T20I debut

Both the teams will be focusing on the final game of the series which will be played tomorrow at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India have claimed the series and will be aiming for a whitewash. Meanwhile, England will be hoping to register a win.

