Virat Kohli once again had a disappointing outing as the former Indian skipper was dismissed for cheap in the 2nd T20In against England. Kohli made just one run before being caught in Richard Gleeson's over. Fans were let down after the 33-year-old failed to score big runs.

Dismissal

Retirement

I think @imVkohli ko retirement le lena chahiye sb cricket format se What do you think guys?...#BCCI — Sanskar Jain™ (@sanskar_jain90) July 9, 2022

No Words

Done?

Is @imVkohli done in all forms of cricket ? #ENGvIND — Kieran (@1992kmclean) July 9, 2022

Needs Rest

Out of the Team

No more debates, Virat Kohli just has to score in the upcoming matches otherwise he could be out of the team. #ViratKohli #IndvEng — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 9, 2022

