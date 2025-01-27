Tilak Varma's fireworks brought India home in a nail-biting thriller with a two-wicket win against England in the second T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Let's take a look at the top performers from the encounter.

1. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Left-hand batter Tilak Varma played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 55 balls which was laced with five maximums and four bour boundaries in his innings. Jos Buttler Becomes Highest Run-Scorer Against India in T20Is, Achieves Milestone During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

2. Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

England skipper Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for the side in the 2nd T20I at Chennai. The right-hand batter smashed 45 runs off 30 balls which included three sixes and two fours in his innings.

3. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@JayShah)

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy snapped two wickets in his spell of four where he conceded 38 runs. He took the wickets of Harry Brook and Jamie Overton.

4. Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse (Photo Credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Right-arm seamer Brydon Carse grabbed three wickets in his four overs where he gave away 29 runs at an economy of 7.2. Fans Hail 'Lone Warrior' Tilak Varma After Youngster Hits Unbeaten 72 as India Beat England by Two Wickets in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

5. Axar Patel

Axar Patel (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Md_Nasim045)

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged two wickets in four overs he bowled in the match where he conceded 32 runs at an econy of 8.