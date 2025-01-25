Fans showered praise on Tilak Varma and called him a 'lone warrior' after he played a match-winning 72-run knock in the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on Saturday, January 25. The left-hander showcased immense maturity as he mixed caution and aggression and helped India win the match with wickets falling at the other end. Tilak Varma came in to bat pretty early on in the run chase after England scored 165/9 in their 20 overs and played some delightful shots on both sides of the wicket, scoring 72 runs off just 55 deliveries with four fours and five sixes to help India win and gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Tilak Varma was deservedly named Player of the Match for this performance. Tilak Varma Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs by an Indian in Four Consecutive T20I Innings, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

'Lone Warrior Tilak Varma Tonight'

Lone Warrior Tilak Varma tonight : #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aon8Wy1ti7 — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) January 25, 2025

'Next Big Thing in World Cricket'

TILAK VARMA IS THE NEXT BIG THING IN WORLD CRICKET. ACCEPT IT. pic.twitter.com/n8LbvtfehO — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 25, 2025

'Played Best Knock of His Life'

Tilak Varma just played best knock of his life & sent all his doubters into garbage, he won this game for India on his own with great temperament!! He can score 40 balls 100 & also can score a 40 balls 50 when team needs it..... always backed this guy & loved this knock❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/f5YDRjcRI3 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 25, 2025

'Tilak Varma You Hero'

'Future of Indian White Ball Team'

What a great innings man! Tilak Verma is really a great talent. The future of Indian white ball team. If he gets oppertunity,he can do well in Test Cricket too.. #INDvsENG #TilakVarma pic.twitter.com/ERA5MYWiPx — Bodhan Biswas 🇮🇳 (@bodhan11) January 25, 2025

'Innings for the Ages'

We Have Seen This Before

India found a new no.3 in T20Is - Tilak Varma #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/lfMOUG4CcL — Krundi (@Krundi_in) January 25, 2025

