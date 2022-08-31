India registered a 40-run win over Hong Kong in a Group A game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 31. With this win, India also qualified for the Super 4 round of the tournament alongside Afghanistan, who became the first side to make it. The night was owned by Suryakumar Yadav, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 68-run knock off just 26 deliveries to give India's innings the much-needed impetus. The right-hander walked in to bat at number four and added steam to India's innings as he and Virat Kohli plundered 98 runs off 45 balls. Kohli quietly played second fiddle to Yadav and he scored a fifty himself off 44 deliveries, showing signs of his old self. This was his 31st T20I fifty, a record-equalling one alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the match. Virat Kohli Bows to Suryakumar Yadav After Latter’s 68-Run Blitz off 26 Balls During India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Clash (Watch Video)

Courtesy of the two's efforts, India managed to rack up 192/2 in their 20 overs, a total that seemed to be quite challenging for Hong Kong. India's bowling was off colour to start with, especially with Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, both of whom conceded 97 runs in a total of eight overs. Hong Kong's hopes were lit up with Babar Hayat scoring freely in the powerplay and taking the attack to India. The Indian spinners, in stark contrast, were miserly and bowled tight lengths to strangle the Hong Kong batters. The associate nation did well to put up a fight but in the end, the total was too huge for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also starred with 1/15.

IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2022 Stat Highlights:

#Rohit Sharma completed 3500 runs in T20Is.

#KL Rahul played the slowest T20I knock of his career with a strike rate of 92.30

#This is the first time that an associate nation has scored a total in excess of 150 against India in T20Is.

#Ravindra Jadeja now has the most wickets for India in the men's Asia Cup (23).

#Virat Kohli hit his 31st T20I fifty, joint most in the shortest version alongside Rohit Sharma

#Suryakumar Yadav now has the highest score (68*) by a batter in the tournament.

#He also had the most sixes by an Indian player in an Asia Cup T20 match.

#Yadav scored 26 runs in the final over, the most by an Indian batter in T20Is.

With this result, India entered the Super 4 round, joining Afghanistan. On the other hand, Hong Kong will take on Pakistan on September 2, which is a knockout match for these two teams in Group A.

