Virat Kohli 'bowed' to Suryakumar Yadav after the latter's 68-run knock off just 26 deliveries, which helped India get to 192/2 against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31. The young batter hit six fours and as many sixes in an innings that he would remember for a long time. While he was walking out of the field, Kohli was seen lowering himself while putting his hand on his chest to show respect for Yadav.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)