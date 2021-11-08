India defeat Namibia in match 42 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 to end their campaign on a high. This was Virat Kohli’s final game as the T20I skipper of the Indian national team and the side ended his successful reign with one of their dominant performance. Meanwhile, despite their defeat, Namibia also gave a good account of themselves in their maiden Super 12 campaign at the World T20s. IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, Namibia were given a decent start by the openers but India managed to come back in the game, restricting the African side to a sub-par score. Chasing the target, Indian batters continued their fine form as they again managed to get over the line with relative ease and end their season with three consecutive wins. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 clash. Virat Kohli Hints at Rohit Sharma Succeeding Him As India’s T20I Skipper During Toss Ahead of Namibia Clash at T20 World Cup 2021.

# This was Virat Kohli's final match as India's T20I captain

# This was Virat Kohli's 50th game as a Indian captain in T20Is

# This was the first T20I meeting between India and Namibia

# Rohit Sharma completed 3000 T20I runs

# Rohit Sharma scored his 24th T20I half-century

# KL Rahul scored 15th T20I fifty

With both teams heading out of the T20 World Cup, they will turn their attention towards other assignments. India will host New Zealand in T20I and Test series and will be aiming t bounce back after a poor World T20 campaign.

