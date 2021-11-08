Virat Kohli, who is leading India for the last time in T20Is, hinted at deputy Rohit Sharma taking over the role from him. Kohli had decided to step down from T20I captaincy before the T20I World Cup 2021 started.

See the Tweet Below:

It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands: India captain Virat Kohli (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fIeRIok6Nr — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

