Wicket! Brilliant delivery from Ravi Ashwin stumbles Zane Green as the Namibian keeper fails to read the ball and has his timber disturbed. Zane Green b Ashwin 0(1).
Caught! Yet another wicket for Ravindra Jadeja and this time it is JJ Smit as he tried to take the aggressive approach but hit the ball straight to Rohit Sharma, who took a brilliant catch in the covers. Smit c Rohit b Jadeja 9(9).
Caught! A difficult knock by the Namibian skipper comes to an end as Rishabh Pant once again is sharp behind the stumps as this time the Indian keeper takes a brilliant catch. Ravi Ashwin gets his second wicket of the game. Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12(20).
Wicket! Namibia continue to lose wickets as Loftie-Eaton is the next man to depart after he slices the ball to Rohit Sharma in the slips. Ravi Ashwin gets his first wicket of the game. Loftie-Eaton c Rohit b Ashwin 5(5).
Wicket! India continue to assert their dominance over Namibia as Ravindra Jadeja traps the well-set Stephan Baard in front of the stumps following which Namibia lose one of their reviews. Baard lbw b Jadeja 21(21).
Wicket! Namibia lose another as Craig Williams departs after some smart bowling by Ravindra Jadeja and quick work by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Craig Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0(4).
Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah provides the breakthrough for India as Michael van Lingen mistimes his shot giving an easy catch to Mohammad Shami at mid-off. Michael van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14(15).
Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen have made a strong start for Namibia and both batters will be aiming to continue that. The duo have scored at a good pace while displaying some tremendous shots.
Jasprit Bumrah was wayward in his very first over of the game and Michael van Lingen took full advantage, smashing the Indian bowler to a couple of fours.
Both teams will be heading home after this encounter but will be aiming to finish off their campaign with a win. Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen will look to get their team off to a brilliant start while Indian bowlers search for some early breakthroughs.
India and Namibia will face off against each other in the final game of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 08, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have their fates sealed and will be aiming to end the competition on a high note. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score of the IND vs NAM encounter at the T20 World Cup. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: Pakistan Remains Unbeaten in Group Stage.
India have had a disappointing World Cup so far but will be aiming to produce a sensational display in their final game of the tournament. Two early losses to New Zealand and Pakistan are the main reason Virat Kohli’s team have been knocked out. This encounter will be a good opportunity for Team India to give youngsters an opportunity to prove that they are worthy of a first-team place in the coming years.
Meanwhile, Namibia have been impressive in their maiden outing in the Super 12 stage and will hope that they can produce one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup history. Gerhard Earsmus’ team defeated Scotland in their opening encounter but since have lost three consecutive games and once again enter a game as the underdogs.
This will be the first T20I meeting between the teams and with both being knocked out of the competition but will be aiming to end their season on a high note. India will be aiming for another dominating display to continue their winning run while Namibia will aim to register one of the biggest wins in the country’s cricketing history.