India and Namibia will face off against each other in the final game of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 08, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have their fates sealed and will be aiming to end the competition on a high note. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score of the IND vs NAM encounter at the T20 World Cup. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: Pakistan Remains Unbeaten in Group Stage.

India have had a disappointing World Cup so far but will be aiming to produce a sensational display in their final game of the tournament. Two early losses to New Zealand and Pakistan are the main reason Virat Kohli’s team have been knocked out. This encounter will be a good opportunity for Team India to give youngsters an opportunity to prove that they are worthy of a first-team place in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Namibia have been impressive in their maiden outing in the Super 12 stage and will hope that they can produce one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup history. Gerhard Earsmus’ team defeated Scotland in their opening encounter but since have lost three consecutive games and once again enter a game as the underdogs.

This will be the first T20I meeting between the teams and with both being knocked out of the competition but will be aiming to end their season on a high note. India will be aiming for another dominating display to continue their winning run while Namibia will aim to register one of the biggest wins in the country’s cricketing history.