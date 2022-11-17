New Zealand (NZ) will cross the swords with India (IND) in the first T20I of the three-match series on 18 November (Friday) at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand. The thrilling clash will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs IND T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs New Zealand 1st T20 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Wellington.

India and New Zealand saw their closing at T20I World Cup 2022 outing in knockout stage. And straight away after being discharged from the showpiece event , both the teams geared up for the three match T20 series in New Zealand. The Men in Blue will be led by the gutsy Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the T20I series. And inclusion of many young players in the team will be seen. Whileas, some senior players will be rested for the same. Kane Williamson will continue leading the New Zealand side while senior players like Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have been rested.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Sanju Samson (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. DD Sports To Provide India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Live Telecast .

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Umran Malik (IND), Adam Milne (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Devon Conway (NZ), Sanju Samson (IND),Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shubman Gill (IND),Hardik Pandya (IND),Arshdeep Singh (IND), Umran Malik (IND), Adam Milne (NZ).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

