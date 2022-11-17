India is all set to clash with New Zealand in the first T20 international of the three-match series on Friday, November 18. The match will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington and is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For both teams, this clash is very crucial as this series will start the rebuild for both teams on their way to the T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs NZ head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. DD Sports To Provide India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Live Telecast

India had a heart-breaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals after getting brutally beaten by England. Now it's time for India to start rebuilding with the future in mind and start integrating youngsters into the setup. Senior cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are rested from this series with them yet to decide on their T20I futures. Hardik Pandya is nominated as one of the new leaders who could carry forward the project. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also decided to take a break and VVS Laxman is all set to guide the team in his absence. This series is a very good opportunity for youngsters like Subhman Gill, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant to make their position strong in the squad.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have played each other 21 times in T20Is. India won 11 of them and New Zealand won nine. One game had no result.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 2022 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Hardik Pandya (IND) Glenn Phillips (NZ) Tim Southee (NZ)

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Subhman Gill battle with Tim Southee and Arshdeep Singh vs Finn Allen will be the ones to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 11:30 PM

IND vs NZ 1st T20 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

The games will be telecasted live by DD Sports. Fans can tune in to DD Sports channel to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be provided by the official broadcasters of the series Amazon Prime app and website.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: Subhman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

