It is time for Round 2 of India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. This match, in the Super 4 round is once again set to be a high-voltage one with both sides aiming to produce nothing short of their absolute best on the pitch. Hardik Pandya was India's star of the show the last time these two sides squared in the tournament. The all-rounder, who has rejuvenated his career this year, bowled excellently and later, followed it up with a match-winning effort with the bat as India sealed a tense run-chase in their favour. That match is in the past now and both teams would want to keep it behind and focus on adding a new chapter to this epic rivalry. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India were handed a massive blow when ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Axar Patel, one of the standby players, is his like-for-like replacement in the team. Pakistan also have an injury concern with young bowler Shahnawaz Dahani being ruled out of this match. The experienced Hasan Ali is likely to take his place in the playing XI. While the Men in Blue would look to repeat a similar result, Pakistan would be out with a vengeance, aiming to have some retribution after losing their last encounter against their archrivals.

India Full Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan Full Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.