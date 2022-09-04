Deepak Hooda is adding to the runs in quick time and is looking to close out the innings. Mohammad Hasnain, who has bowled many bouncers today, comes up with one and Hooda guides with over the keeper to a four. Indian fans are once again starting to get excited. And Virat Kohli at the other end, finishes the over off with a six to get to his fifty!
Deepak Hooda gets into the act now and has broken his shackles to play a beautiful cover drive for a four! India need these two to continue firing in these end overs to get to a strong total on the board.
Virat Kohli is the key for India here as the batter is set and has the ability to take the side to a good total. Pakistan on the other hand, have slowed things down somewhat with their spinners-Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.
Pakistan have hit back with quick wickets but that is unlikely to bring any change to India's approach in this innings. For Pakistan, a cause of worry would be Mohammad Rizwan's injury, who tried to catch a short ball off Mohammad Hasnain and the landing was rough, with him potentially hurting his knee. He looks to be in serious pain. But he has gotten back up after getting treatment.
OUT! Pakistan have another wicket here and Hardik Pandya is the one to perish. The right-hander offered a straight catch to Mohammad Nawaz while trying to whip the ball to the leg-side. Hardik Pandya c Mohammad Nawaz b Mohammad Hasnain 0(2)
Shadab Khan has struck for Pakistan in this innings and pegged India back once again, with the dismissal for Rishabh Pant, who can get dangerous in the end.
OUT! Shadab Khan has dismissed Rishabh Pant. He saw the left-hander trying to play the reverse sweep and bowled it outside off-stump and the batter offers a simple catch to Asif Ali. Rishabh Pant c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 14(12)
Virat Kohli on the charge now! A stylish shot through the covers for a four as he comes down the pitch to attack Naseem Shah. His performance would be key to India getting close to 200. Rishabh Pant too, is starting to get into the act now!
Virat Kohli is looking to carry on with the attacking intent. The same has not been the case for Rishabh Pant though. India have eight more overs to get a strong total, especially after the kind of start they got.
Virat Kohli is looking in fine touch here. Mohammad Hasnain wanted to rattle him with a short ball but he was up to it, pulling it for a four. Pakistan have not been able to find a way and stop the runs in this innings. India are in a good position at the moment with nine overs to go. This is also India's fastest hundred against Pakistan in T20Is.
It is time for Round 2 of India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. This match, in the Super 4 round is once again set to be a high-voltage one with both sides aiming to produce nothing short of their absolute best on the pitch. Hardik Pandya was India's star of the show the last time these two sides squared in the tournament. The all-rounder, who has rejuvenated his career this year, bowled excellently and later, followed it up with a match-winning effort with the bat as India sealed a tense run-chase in their favour. That match is in the past now and both teams would want to keep it behind and focus on adding a new chapter to this epic rivalry. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
India were handed a massive blow when ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Axar Patel, one of the standby players, is his like-for-like replacement in the team. Pakistan also have an injury concern with young bowler Shahnawaz Dahani being ruled out of this match. The experienced Hasan Ali is likely to take his place in the playing XI. While the Men in Blue would look to repeat a similar result, Pakistan would be out with a vengeance, aiming to have some retribution after losing their last encounter against their archrivals.
India Full Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
Pakistan Full Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.