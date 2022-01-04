04 Jan, 13:35 (IST) SA 35/1 in 19 Overs A maiden to start off Day 2 with the pitch demonstrating plenty of uneven bounce and help for the fast bowlers. Dean Elgar watchfully negotiated the over bowled by Mohammed Shami but was troubled on a few occasions, something that India would be delighted to see.

After a dominant performance on Day 1, South Africa would aim to further strengthen their grip on the second Test when they take the field on the second day in Johannesburg. India, without regular skipper Virat Kohli, managed just 202 runs on the board largely due to stand-in captain KL Rahul's 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin's gritty 46. The rest of the Indian batting faltered big time, the highlight being Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's continued failure in the Indian batting order. After scoring just little above 200 in the first innings, India did manage to get a wicket--that of Aiden Markram--to leave South Africa at 35/1 at the close of play on Day 1 but they know they would much more than that to stop the hosts from taking full control of the game. The visitors would be hopeful of Mohammed Siraj recovering from his injury to return on Day 2 as he is an important component in the bowling attack. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST

KL Rahul, who was captaining India in Kohli's absence, with the latter being out with a back spasm, won the toss and chose to bat first. The decision did pay off for a while with him and Mayank Agarwal scoring briskly to take India to 36 in 14 overs before the latter perished. The Proteas further struck twice in consecutive deliveries as a returning Duanne Olivier ended Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's stays at the crease. India did manage to hang on with Rahul and Hanuma Vihari but wickets once again started falling regularly after the latter's dismissal.