With Men's T20 World Cup 2022 staged later this year, both India and South Africa take field with the mega event in mind. India have rested some of the key players and is giving some of the players chance to cement their place in the side. India and South Africa will be involved in a five-match series and needless to say both the sides will be eyeing an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, you can check head-to-head, key players, likely playing XIs and other facts related to the match below. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 in New Delhi.

India have added two young pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in their squad and it will be interesting to see if any of them gets a debut or not. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to build on from their previous outings.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 15 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with nine wins while South Africa have won six. India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record in T20Is: Ahead of T20I Series, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results of Last Five IND vs SA Encounters.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while David Miller and Kagiso Rabada will have a huge role to play for South Africa. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs SA 1st T20I game, Shreyas Iyer vs Kagiso Rabada will be an interesting battle to watch apart from David Miller vs Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 09, 2022 (Saturday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 1st T20I match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

SA Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

