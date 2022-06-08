South Africa (SA) tour of India (IND) will outset with the first T20 of five-match series which will take place on 9 June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The much-awaited T20 match between the two teams will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs South Africa 1st T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record in T20Is: Ahead of T20I Series, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results of Last Five IND vs SA Encounters.

Both the teams have played their last T20 international series against Sri Lanka and coincidentally white-washed them in their respective three-match T20I series. India have won consecutive last 12 T20 matches, and winning the first T20 of the upcoming series will set a record of winning the most consecutive T20I matches by a team. Post-IPL, a highly electrifying T20 contest is expected as this will be the first international T20 match in Delhi since 2019.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant (IND), and Quinton de Kock (SA) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. India vs South Africa T20I 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), KL Rahul (IND), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), KL Rahul (IND), David Miller (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA).

KL Rahul (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Quinton de Kock (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

