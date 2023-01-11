India will aim at a series win when they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI hundred and 73rd overall propelled the hosts to a massive 373/7 in the series opener. Captain Rohit Sharma starred with 83 and his opening partner Shubman Gill scored 70 as well in the impressive batting effort. India also witnessed Umran Malik attain newer heights of greatness with the Jammu and Kashmir pacer clocking 156kmph, becoming the fastest bowler for the country. He and Mohammed Siraj bowled well to help restrict Sri Lanka to 308/8 despite a valiant effort from Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, who scored his 2nd ODI century. Shanaka will hope that his men bounce back from the 67-run defeat in the 1st game and find a way to keep the series alive come Thursday. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav Involved in Engaging Conversation Post India’s Win Over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI (Watch Video).

The hosts are likely to remain unchanged for this match, especially after they have found a winning combination. Unless there’s an injury, India are likely to field the same XI at the Eden Gardens. Sri Lanka on the other hand, might make a few changes. Dunith Wellalage, who did not have a good time in the 1st ODI might be replaced with the more experienced Maheesh Theekshana, especially with this match being a do-or-die one. Also, they would be worried over the injury of Dilshan Madushanka, who walked off the field after hurting his shoulder. If he is ruled out, Lahiru Kumara might replace him in the XI.

Eden Gardens has always been one of Rohit Sharma’s favourite hunting grounds and the Indian captain will look to continue his love affair with the stadium. The right-hander has slammed his way into the record books, scoring 264 against Sri Lanka back in 2014 at this very venue.

IND vs SL Head-to-Head Record in ODI

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 163 ODIs so far. India have an advantage with 94 wins in these matches as compared to Sri Lanka. who have won 57 games. A total of 11 matches have ended in no-results with one of them finishing in a tie. Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Rahul Dravid On His 50th Birthday.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Umran Malik Dasun Shanaka Pathum Nissanka

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli's duel with Kasun Rajitha is surely going to be an interesting one. And so would the clash between Umran Malik and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of the second ODI on its channels. Disney+ Hotstar the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream the IND vs SL series 2023.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka/Lahiru Kumara

