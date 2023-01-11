Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid turned 50 on Wednesday, January 11. Dravid, nicknamed the Wall, represented India in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs. He scored a whopping 24208 international runs in his career. Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Under him, India reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, last year. Now veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story, wishing Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid on his birthday. Rahul Dravid Turns 50: BCCI Sends Birthday Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Head Coach.

Virat Kohli Instagram Story Screenshot

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid (credits - Instagram/@virat.kohli)

