India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will face off against each other in 16th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 25, 2022 (Sunday). After failing to play in two consecutive matches due to rainfall, the Indian Legends clinched a comfortable 40-run victory in their last match against England Legends. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: India Legends Move to Second Spot After Win Over England Legends

Sachin Tendulkar's side have made a decent start to their campaign in the Road Safety World Series this season as they have won the two games that have been completed without getting washed out. Their previous two encounters were washed out due to rain. Now, they will be aiming to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Legends will aim for their maiden win against Sachin Tendulkar's team.

When Is India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 25, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND-L vs BAN-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

