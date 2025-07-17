The World Championship of Legends is back with its 2025 edition and is set to feature some of the biggest stars of the old times who will pick up the bat and ball in hand to compete again in the field. The World Championship of Legends 2025 will be hosted in England and all matches will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, County Ground in Northampton, Headingley in Leeds and the Grace Road in Leicester. Two of these four venues recently hosted Test matches of the India vs England series. The former stars are set to compete in a total of 18 matches across these four venues. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

The previous edition of the World Championship of Legends was won by India Champions, who beat Pakistan Champions in the final by 5 wickets. This time India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, and West Indies are the six teams who will take part in the competition starting from Friday, July 18. The final is set to be played on August 2. The captains in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be Brett Lee for Australia, Yuvraj Singh for India, Younis Khan for Pakistan, Eoin Morgan for England, AB de Villiers for South Africa, and Chris Gayle for West Indies. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to know when India Champions will clash with Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will get the entire information here.

When is India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Cricket Match?

The India vs Pakistan World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on July 20, Sunday at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Given the India beat their arch-rivals in the last year's final, both teams will be going hard at each other, spicing it up even more. On Which TV Channel World Championship of Legends 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch WCL Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

India and Pakistan Squads in World Championship of Legends 2025

India Squad: Yuvraj Singh (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Gurkeerat Mann.

Pakistan Squad: Younis Khan (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).