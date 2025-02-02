The India national cricket team thrashed the England national cricket team during the final T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the one-sided contest by 150 runs against Jos Buttler's men. After winning the fifth T20I, the India cricket team won the five-match T20I series 4-1 against the England cricket team. England's only victory came during the third T20I by 26 runs in Rajkot. The visitors were outplayed in all three departments throughout the series. Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian Batsman, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 in Mumbai.

Talking about the fifth T20I, it was the Abhishek Sharma show. The explosive opener smashed 135 runs off 54 deliveries, including 13 sixes and seven fours at a booming strike rate of 250. Abhishek Sharma's fantastic knock helped the hosts to reach 247/9 in 20 overs. For England, speedster Brydon Carse took three wickets.

While chasing, England surrendered against the strong bowling attack of India. The visitors were bundled out for just 97 runs in 10.3 overs. The Three Lions lost the one-sided fifth T20I in Mumbai. For India, Mohammed Shami picked up a three-wicket haul. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma bagged two wickets apiece. Varun was adjudged Player of the Series for his fantastic bowling. Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Match. India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1.

Records Made by Abhishek Sharma and Team During Fifth T20I

1. Highest individual score for India in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma (135 off 54 balls)

2. Third fastest T20I Century (Full member nations): 37 Balls by Abhishek Sharma.

3. Second quickest fifty for India: 17 Balls by Abhishek Sharma

4. Second quickest century for India: 37 Balls by Abhishek Sharma.

5. Most sixes by an Indian batter in a T20I innings: 13 sixes by Abhishek Sharma.

6. Fastest T20I century by a player in T20Is (Ball by ball details available): 10.1 overs by Abhishek Sharma.

7. Highest Powerplay Total for Team India in T20Is: 95/1

8. Highest ever run-rate for a century stand in a T20I match: 16.04 run-rate between Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

9. Second highest defeat by a Full Member side in T20Is in terms of runs: 150 runs by England against India.

10. Second most wickets in a bilateral T20I series: 14 by Varun Chakravarthy

11. Most wickets in a bilateral T20I series for India: 14 by Varun Chakravarthy

