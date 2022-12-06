India were handed a harsh reality check in the 1st ODI when Bangladesh beat them, albeit by just one wicket. The star-studded Indian batting line-up failed to deliver on a pitch that had some assistance for the bowlers as they were bundled for just 186 runs. Had it not been for KL Rahul’s 73, India could have struggled to put up anything substantial on the board. Later on, they did manage to take the game deep and come close to a win, but poor fielding cost them the match which Bangladesh held on to clinch a win by one wicket. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dhaka

Despite the defeat, India are unlikely to make wholesale changes to their playing XI, given the fact that the team management has been backing the players. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, in all likelihood, will open the innings with Virat Kohli coming in at number three. Shreyas Iyer has made the number four spot his own because of his consistent performances in the format of late. Rahul comes in at number five followed by Washington Sundar at six.

India might give Axar Patel an opportunity in place of Shahbaz Ahmed at seven with the fast bowling department likely to stay the same. Umran Malik can get an opportunity but that has to be at the expense of Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the 1st ODI and had a decent outing, taking two wickets while conceding only 37 runs in five overs. Team India Players Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of Do-or-Die 2nd ODI Against Bangladesh (See Pics)

India’s Likely Playing XI vs Bangladesh in 2nd ODI 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen/Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2022 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).