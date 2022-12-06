India (IND) will square-off with Bangladesh (BAN) in the second ODI of the three-match series on 7 December, (Wednesday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Dhaka. The clash will kick-off at 11:30 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs BAN ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Dhaka.

Bangladesh registered a laudable first ODI win by 1 wicket to take a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series on Sunday. The 10th wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman, when Bangladesh needed 52 runs, was the biggest takeaways from the game. The two approached the target with sheer composure and patience to lead their side to a commendable victory of all times. Earlier, the terrific spell of world best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who scalped three wickets alongwith Ebadot Hossain, who clinched four wickets aided hosts to restrict the top batting line-up of India on a meagre total of 186 runs. The men-in-blue will fine tune and hope that their top batting order which includes their most experienced lot works this time when they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI. Meanwhile, hosts would wish to wait no longer and seal the series in the next face-off only.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. Fans Disappointed After Bangladesh Beat India by 1 Wicket in 1st ODI, See Reactions.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Litton Das (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Washington Sundar (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Shardul Thakur (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN),Virat Kohli (IND), Litton Das (BAN),Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Litton Das (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Washington Sundar (BAN),Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Shardul Thakur (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Washington Sundar (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

