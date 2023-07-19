West Indies will take the stage alongside India in the second and final game of the two-match Test series on Thursday, July 20 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The visitors put up a dominant show in the first Test and thrashed Kraigg Brathwaite & Co. by an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was India’s star with the bat and notched up a brilliant century. On the bowling front, Ravichandran Ashwin weaved his magic and picked up an impeccable 12-wicket haul to dismantle the opposition batting line-up. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Members of Team India Meet Legendary Brian Lara in Trinidad Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will be quite pleased with the effort of his team and we expect them to replicate the same performance in the forthcoming clash in Port of Spain. As the far as the team composition is concerned, the think tank might not be inclined towards making changes to the winning combination.

Though the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Jaydev Unadkat failed to create a mark in their previous encounter, the team management is likely to show consistency in selection and back the duo for the upcoming game. Also, Ishan Kishan, who made his Test debut in the previous outing, is likely to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the second Test.

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test Against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

