India is eyeing to equalise the three-match T20I series against South Africa after they have lost the 2nd T20I by five-wickets following the 1st T20i getting washed out by rain. An impressive batting performance from India at Gqeberha in the 2nd T20I but it wasn't enough as the match was curtailed due to rain interruption and an intentful South Africa chased the DLS revised scored confidently. India scored runs but they didn't come as fast or comfortably as they wanted it to come and in the later half of the innings, South Africa got the better of the conditions and the wet ball due to the rain was hard to control for the Indian quicks and wrist spinners. India might be considering a few changes in the squad bringing back some of the proven performers back to the side as they face the hosts at New Wanderers, Johannesburg in the 3rd T20I.

The openers have not fired for India in the 2nd T20I. Shubman Gill returned to the side but his recent numbers in T20Is has been stop start due to his lack of consistent game time in the format. Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to give an aggressive start but failed to execute. With Ruturaj Gaikwad available for selection a decision has to be made on the opening pair although it is likely there would be no change. Tilak Varma played a quickfire cameo at number three although the management would want more from him and give him another go over Shreyas Iyer. Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh has performed consistently and it is unlikely to have any change their either.

The bowling still remains a concern for India. Arshdeep Singh's performance have come to a stage that it is make it or break it for him. Although it is expected he will be dropped in the final T20I, it can't be ruled out either that the think tank wants to give him one final opportunity to prove himself. Ravi Bishnoi hasn't played the second match as well and it is another of the tactical decisions to see how Kuldeep Yadav performs in the conditions with Ravindra Jadeja, keeping the options open. Rinku Singh's Straight Six Breaks Media Box Glass During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 at Gqeberha , Picture Goes Viral!

India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

