Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen talking about the Indian team's performance first time since the ICC CWC 2023 loss against Australia. A video has been posted on the official Rohit Sharma which is run by his team. In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen speaking straight from the heart regarding the World Cup loss against Australia, Rohit said- "We made mistakes, yes but those mistakes happen in every game". Rohit also mentioned that he's proud of the team as they performed well. Rohit Sharma Reflects on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Heartbreak, Says ‘Life Needs To Move On, but It Was Honestly Tough’.

Rohit Sharma First Time Since the World Cup

