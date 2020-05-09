India Tour of Australia 2020–21 Likely to Go Ahead As per Schedule: Report

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has taken the cricketing world by storm. Many major tournaments are either called off or postponed indefinitely. Even, dark clouds are looming over the fate of the upcoming series. However, India’s 2020-21 Tour of Australia is likely to go ahead as per schedule according to BCCI sources. Cricket Australia (CA) could lose as much as 300 million Australian dollars. Thus, they will certainly don’t want the tour to get shifted. India's Tour of Australia Lesser Logistical Challenge Than T20 World Cup: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Earlier, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that Virat Kohli and Men are ready to go in 14-days quarantine before the matches. Now, some sources of BCCI told India Today that India’s tour is most likely to go ahead as per the initial schedule.

The tour consists of four Test matches and three ODI matches. Thus, any change in the Tour could give CA a huge financial blow. The BCCI sources also put a stamp on the fact that even if the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which is set to get underway in October, is postponed owing to the global health scare, the tour will not be broken into parts and the Test and T20I matches will be played in the continuous series.

Also, BCCI is also considering the prospect of bio-friendly stadiums and different formats for the resumption of cricket. According to the norms of the Australian government, a person visiting from outside country must be kept in at least two-week quarantine. Speculations were that BCCI might cancel the tour but Dhumal confirmed that the players are ready to keep themselves in isolation for the required period.