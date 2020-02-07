India Under-19 Team Take #YuziCanDance Challenge Ahead of Final Against Bangladesh in U19 CWC 2020 (Watch Video)

India Under-19 Team Take #YuziCanDance Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Bharat Army)

India U19 have put on a blistering performance in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 and have reached the finals of the gala tournament. The Boys in Blue have been invincible in World Cup and are favourites to clinch the title too. Along with guiding their side to the title, all the players from the side must be aiming to represent the senior side in future. Well, that thing might take some time but the rising stars have already started replicating their heroes off the field. Ahead of their high-voltage clash against Bangladesh U19 on February 9, some of the India U19 stars accepted the #YuziCanDance challenge and their performance is certainly appreciable. India Beat Pakistan to Qualify for Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020

On February 1, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a dance video across all social media platforms in which he can be seen showcasing his dance moves along with teammates Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer. Based on this, BCCI announced #YuziCanDance challenge in which one has to post videos, replicating the dance steps of the Indian cricketers. The challenge got viral and many cricket fans accepted it. Even, the boys of India’s under-19 team also took out time from their scheduled and accepted the challenge.

Speaking of India U19 team’s performance in the tournament, their road to the finals was quite smooth as they dominated most of their matches and are looking all set to defend the title. In the finals, they will lock horns with Bangladesh U19 who defeated New Zealand U19 in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the senior cricket team is currently participating in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. They lost the opening game by four wickets and the next game will be a do-or-die encounter. Earlier in the tour, they clinched the T20I series 5-0 and are expected to make a comeback in the second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on February 8.