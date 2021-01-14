With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied 1-1, Australia and India will play the fourth and final Test match of the series at The Gabba, Brisbane. This will be the 63rd Test at the venue. Australia hold a terrific record here, having won 40 matches and lost just 8. They have not lost a Test here since 1988-89. Australia's incredible record at "Fortress" Gabba a worry for India

The most famous Test match played at The Gabba (probably the greatest Test match of all time) was the first ever tied Test. With 1 run to score off 2 balls, Lindsay Kline played one to square leg and ran. With one stump to aim at, Joe Solomon hit the wicket directly to run out Ian Meckiff. The forgotten Australia vs India Brisbane classic

The venue is officially named the Brisbane Cricket Ground. The name "Gabba" is unofficial, and is derived from Woolloongabba, the suburb of Brisbane where it is located. The word Woolloongabba can mean two things in Aboriginal language – "whirling waters" and "fight talk place". The second meaning probably indicates the kind of contest we may expect in the fourth Test.

