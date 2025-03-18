Queensland, March 18: In a shocking incident, a couple has been convicted in the death of their eight-month-old baby after they reportedly left their child unattended for several days during a drug binge in their apartment in Ipswich, Brisbane. Andrew William Campbell, 45, and Dexter's mother, Natalie Whitehead, abandoned the infant and another child in their Ipswich apartment while they consumed drugs. The baby, Dexter, was found dead with severe malnutrition, dehydration and diaper rash.

As per The Mirror report, the tragic incident unfolded on July 21, 2019, when emergency personnel discovered Dexter’s lifeless body in the apartment located in Raceview, Ipswich. Authorities revealed that the child had been left unattended for several days with no food, water, or care. His condition was described as horrific, with signs of severe malnutrition, dehydration, and untreated diaper rash, pointing to extreme neglect during the days leading up to his death. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

Following the discovery, police launched an 18-month investigation into the case, which ultimately led to charges against both Andrew William Campbell and Dexter’s mother, Natalie Whitehead. The investigation revealed that the couple had been engaging in a drug binge during the period they left their children alone. As the details of the case became known, the shocking nature of the neglect drew widespread condemnation from the public and authorities alike. Australia Shocker: Couple Starve and Isolate Daughter in Disturbing Bid To Keep Her ‘Little Girl Forever’, Sentenced to Prison for Child Abuse in Perth.

Campbell, who was initially facing charges of murder, later entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, as reported by The Mirror. His defence team stated that he would be submitting psychological material to the court before sentencing. Meanwhile, Whitehead, who also faced charges of manslaughter, neglect, and failing to provide necessities of life, was sentenced to nine years in prison, with eligibility for parole after serving three years and nine months. The court proceedings for Campbell’s sentencing are still pending.

