India have played six Tests at The Gabba and not won a single one. This does not sound encouraging ahead of the series decider against Australia, but then, only three touring teams – England, West Indies, and New Zealand – have won Test matches here, and all of them have lost way more than won. There is a reason the Australians call the Test match at The Gabba the Gabbattoir. India have used 17 players here but they had once used 26 in a series!

Touring team M W L D T W/L England 21 4 12 5 0.33 West Indies 12 3 6 2 1 0.50 New Zealand 10 1 8 1 0.13 India 6 5 1 0.00 Pakistan 6 5 1 0.00 South Africa 4 2 2 0.00 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0.00 Total 62 8 40 13 1 0.25

This is also where the first tied Test – between Australia and the West Indies in 1960-61 – was played. The Forgotten Australia vs India Brisbane Classic

As is evident, Australia have a win-loss ratio of 5 (40 wins, 8 defeats) at The Gabba. This is the best for any side at a single venue with a 50-Test cut-off, and the third-best with a 25-Test cut-off.

Team Venue M W L W/L Pakistan National Stadium, Karachi 42 22 2 11.00 South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 26 21 2 10.50 Australia The Gabba, Brisbane 62 40 8 5.00 England Edgbaston, Birmingham 52 28 9 3.11 Australia Lord's, London 39 17 7 2.43

As is evident, Australia have a particularly impressive record at Lord's, having won 39 Test matches and lost 17.

Australia have not lost a Test match at The Gabba since 1988-89, against the all-conquering West Indians. Since then they have played 19 Tests here, winning 12 and drawing 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).