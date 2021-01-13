India have played six Tests at The Gabba and not won a single one. This does not sound encouraging ahead of the series decider against Australia, but then, only three touring teams – England, West Indies, and New Zealand – have won Test matches here, and all of them have lost way more than won. There is a reason the Australians call the Test match at The Gabba the Gabbattoir. India have used 17 players here but they had once used 26 in a series!
|Touring team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|T
|W/L
|England
|21
|4
|12
|5
|0.33
|West Indies
|12
|3
|6
|2
|1
|0.50
|New Zealand
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0.13
|India
|6
|5
|1
|0.00
|Pakistan
|6
|5
|1
|0.00
|South Africa
|4
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|1
|0.00
|Total
|62
|8
|40
|13
|1
|0.25
This is also where the first tied Test – between Australia and the West Indies in 1960-61 – was played. The Forgotten Australia vs India Brisbane Classic
As is evident, Australia have a win-loss ratio of 5 (40 wins, 8 defeats) at The Gabba. This is the best for any side at a single venue with a 50-Test cut-off, and the third-best with a 25-Test cut-off.
|Team
|Venue
|M
|W
|L
|W/L
|Pakistan
|National Stadium, Karachi
|42
|22
|2
|11.00
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|26
|21
|2
|10.50
|Australia
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|62
|40
|8
|5.00
|England
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|52
|28
|9
|3.11
|Australia
|Lord's, London
|39
|17
|7
|2.43
As is evident, Australia have a particularly impressive record at Lord's, having won 39 Test matches and lost 17.
Australia have not lost a Test match at The Gabba since 1988-89, against the all-conquering West Indians. Since then they have played 19 Tests here, winning 12 and drawing 7.
